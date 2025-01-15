Ukraine Faces New Wave of Emergency Power Cuts

In a recent statement, Ukraine's national grid operator confirmed that emergency power cuts have been imposed across six regions of the country. This measure comes in response to a "massive" missile strike by Russian forces, highlighting ongoing conflicts impacting critical infrastructure.

Ukrainian energy minister, German Galushchenko, took to social media to emphasize the implementation of "preventative measures" to safeguard essential services and prevent further disruptions. He did not elaborate on the specifics of these precautions but highlighted the need for swift governmental action.

These developments mark the latest in a series of incidents affecting Ukraine's energy sector, underscoring the challenges faced by the national grid amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions. The situation remains dynamic, with authorities closely monitoring and responding to the evolving scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)