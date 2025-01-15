Left Menu

Air India Advises Delhi Passengers Amid Republic Day, Fog, and Rising Pollution Concerns

Air India advises passengers to check flight status and allow extra travel time due to Republic Day restrictions and fog in Delhi. The fog is causing poor visibility and contributing to hazardous air quality. The city's AQI has plummeted to 'very poor', with severe levels reported in several areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:48 IST
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has issued a crucial advisory for travelers flying to and from Delhi, alerting them to potential disruptions amid the Republic Day celebrations and unpredictable weather conditions. The airline recommends passengers allocate additional time for their journey and verify the status of their flights prior to arriving at the airport.

On social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Air India emphasized, 'Passengers travelling between 19 & 26 Jan 2025, are advised to allow extra travel time and check flights due to Republic Day restrictions.' The advisory encourages passengers needing further assistance to contact their customer service center.

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated significantly due to dense fog and cold wave, with the AQI reaching alarming 'very poor' levels. According to Central Pollution Control Board data, several areas recorded severe AQI, notably Vivek Vihar at 414, indicating extreme pollution conditions. The city struggles with visibility challenges, compounded by elevated pollution levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

