European Markets Rise as Inflation Concerns Ease

European shares increased on Wednesday, driven by gains across the board. The STOXX 600 rose by 0.3%, while UK's midcap index surged 1.4% following unexpected local inflation slowdown. The FTSE 100 also climbed 0.7%. Bond yields eased as markets awaited U.S. inflation data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares experienced a rise on Wednesday, with broad-based gains leading to higher trading. This uptick came as bond yields steadied ahead of critical U.S. inflation data and UK's indices surpassed expectations due to a decline in inflation figures.

The pan-European STOXX 600 saw an increase of 0.3% at 0809 GMT, poised to end a three-day losing streak. Meanwhile, the UK's midcap index recorded a significant jump of 1.4% following data indicating an unexpected reduction in British inflation rates in December.

Concurrently, blue-chip FTSE 100 advanced 0.7%, outpacing its European counterparts. Long-term European government bond yields slightly decreased, with the 10-year benchmark yield breaking a 10-day rise. The spotlight is on the upcoming U.S. inflation report, crucial for the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

