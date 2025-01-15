Supreme Court Addresses Controversial Election Rule Amendments

The Supreme Court took a significant step on Wednesday by issuing notices to the Centre and the Election Commission of India. This action follows a legal challenge posed by All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Jairam Ramesh, aiming to contest recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

The contested amendment notably restricts public access to electronic documents, including crucial evidence such as CCTV footage, webcasts, and videos related to election candidates. These changes have sparked discussions regarding transparency and the public's right to scrutinize electoral processes.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, has requested explanations from the primary respondents. The court emphasized the need for the Central government and the Election Commission to respond by the week commencing March 17. Representing Congress in the matter, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenged the amendment, questioning the justification that it protects voter identities.

(With inputs from agencies.)