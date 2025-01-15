Shimla Hosts 'Know Your Army' Mela on 77th Army Day
The Army Training Command celebrated the 77th Army Day by hosting a 'Know Your Army' Mela in Shimla, featuring weapon displays, a medical camp, and vibrant military performances. The event aimed to increase awareness of the Indian Army's contributions and attracted a diverse crowd, especially engaging women and youth.
The Army Training Command marked the 77th Army Day with a vibrant 'Know Your Army' Mela at the Ridge in Shimla, according to a press release issued on Wednesday. The event was ceremoniously opened by Major Gen Vivek Venkatraman, Acting Chief of Staff of ARTRAC, alongside prominent figures like Anupam Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner, and Sanjib Gandhi, Superintendent of Police, Shimla.
This initiative is designed to bolster public awareness of the Indian Army's pivotal roles and achievements. Celebrating Army Day, which honors General KM Cariappa's historic appointment as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief on January 15, 1949, the mela showcased an impressive array that includes weaponry exhibits, a medical camp, and musical performances by the military band. Educational stalls detailed the Army's responsibilities in national security and development.
The event attracted a substantial turnout of locals and tourists alike, with women particularly engaging with the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) stall. Meanwhile, the youth and children flocked to stalls offering recruitment information, further highlighting the event's widespread appeal and outreach efforts.
