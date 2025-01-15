Left Menu

Spectra Global's GOLD Rush at iFX Expo Dubai 2025

Spectra Global Limited is set to participate in the iFX Expo Dubai 2025, showcasing its advanced trading platform. The event will include a GOLD Rush Campaign, providing visitors the chance to win a gold coin hourly. The company emphasizes transparency and responsible trading practices to build long-term client relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:47 IST
Spectra Global Limited, a renowned STP broker, is gearing up for the much-anticipated iFX Expo Dubai 2025, scheduled for January 15th and 16th. The expo will serve as a hub for professionals in finance and fintech, offering opportunities for networking, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

At the event, Spectra Global is set to unveil its cutting-edge trading platform, which offers secure and transparent access to global financial markets. The platform supports various asset classes, including currency trading, equity indices, energies, and precious metals, integrated with advanced technologies and risk management tools.

Adding a dash of excitement, Spectra Global will host a GOLD Rush Campaign, where visitors have a chance to win a gold coin every hour by simply taking and sharing a selfie at their booth. This initiative is designed to engage the community and strengthen the company's commitment to creating rewarding experiences for its clients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

