New Waqf Law Promises Justice and Transparency for Muslims

The recently approved Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, promises to bring transparency and justice to the management of Waqf properties, a move supporters say will benefit poor Muslims across India. BJP MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai emphasized the bill's objectives of ensuring accountability and legal protection for these properties.

Passed by Parliament and receiving President Droupadi Murmu's assent, the bill saw rigorous debate and political contention. Despite opposition from figures like AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, the legislation received substantial backing, with the Rajya Sabha voting 128-95 in favor and the Lok Sabha endorsing it with 288-232 votes.

Originally introduced last year, the bill was revised based on Joint Parliamentary Committee recommendations. It seeks to modernize the administration of Waqf properties, leveraging technology to improve registration and board operations, thus addressing the previous act's inefficiencies and enhancing governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)