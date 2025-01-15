PM Modi Unveils ISKCON's Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple in Navi Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated ISKCON's Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple in Navi Mumbai, praising its reflection of spiritual tradition. He highlighted the late Gopal Krishna Goswami's contributions and commended Srila Prabhupada's legacy. Modi also spoke about government initiatives and the Krishna circuit project during the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, a new ISKCON establishment in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area, expressing gratitude for participating in the event. The temple, Modi remarked, symbolizes a blend of knowledge and devotion, padding tradition with modern architectural elegance.
In his address, the PM noted the late Gopalkrishna Goswami Maharaj played a significant role in the temple's realization, highlighting the spiritual leader's enduring influence. Modi praised ISKCON's founder, Srila Prabhupada, for advancing the teachings of the Vedas and the Gita during colonial times, further fostering a global spiritual movement.
Modi reiterated his government's commitment to social welfare, citing the progress in providing basic amenities like sanitation, gas, and water access. Additionally, he discussed the 'Krishna Circuit,' a pilgrimage network linking major religious sites across several Indian states. Maharashtra's Governor and political dignitaries joined the inauguration ceremony.
