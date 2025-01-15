Massive Clean-Up Operation Underway at Maha Kumbh's Sacred Ghats

In the wake of the Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti rituals, a focused cleanliness drive has commenced to tidy up the revered Sangam Ghat area at Maha Kumbh. Cleaning crews are working swiftly to remove accumulated debris, including a comprehensive campaign to sanitize the toilet facilities.

The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is determined to brand Mahakumbh as a 'Swacch Mahakumbh' by emphasizing hygiene. Dedicated teams have been assigned the task of clearing rubbish left behind by pilgrims, ensuring waste is collected and disposed of efficiently using black liner bags. The pace of these efforts is notably brisk.

On-site toilets are also undergoing intensive cleaning, with additional sanitation personnel deployed to maintain hygiene standards from parking areas to ghats. Recent heavy use of these facilities prompted fair officials to mandate immediate restorative actions. Authorities continuously encourage attendees, via public announcements, to preserve the area's cleanliness by correctly disposing of waste.

