Welspun Corp Partners with Saudi Aramco for New LSAW Facility

Welspun Corp Ltd has entered into an agreement with Saudi Aramco to set up a Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) line pipe manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

The new facility, situated in Dammam's 3rd Industrial City, is set to begin operations by mid-2026 with an annual production capacity of 350,000 MT, according to a company statement.

Welspun Corp, a longstanding partner of Saudi Aramco for nearly twenty years, will enhance pipeline capabilities for oil, gas, hydrogen, and carbon capture projects under Aramco's expansion plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)