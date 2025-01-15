Left Menu

Welspun Corp Partners with Saudi Aramco for New LSAW Facility

Welspun Corp Ltd has announced a collaboration with Saudi Aramco to build a Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded (LSAW) line pipe manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia. Located in Dammam, the facility will commence operations by mid-2026 with a capacity of 350,000 MT, supporting Aramco's pipeline projects.

The new facility, situated in Dammam's 3rd Industrial City, is set to begin operations by mid-2026 with an annual production capacity of 350,000 MT, according to a company statement.

Welspun Corp, a longstanding partner of Saudi Aramco for nearly twenty years, will enhance pipeline capabilities for oil, gas, hydrogen, and carbon capture projects under Aramco's expansion plans.

