Congress Faces Legal Scrutiny: BJP Accuses Party of Evading Accountability

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan on Wednesday accused the Congress party of attempting to evade the law, following the Enforcement Directorate's charges against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. Speaking to ANI, Kesavan emphasized that while the Gandhi family may hold sway in Congress, they remain subject to India's Constitution.

Kesavan criticized the Congress leadership for allegedly trying to undermine legal and governmental agencies, suggesting that their actions indicate a desire to conceal wrongdoing. He asserted that in today's India, led by Prime Minister Modi, transparency and accountability are paramount, a stark contrast to the era of Indira Gandhi's Emergency.

The comments coincided with a series of nationwide protests organized by the Congress Party against the central government and its agencies. In Delhi, the demonstrations saw multiple Congress leaders detained by police as they challenged security barriers near the party's office. The chargesheet against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, filed by the ED, is set for a court hearing on April 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)