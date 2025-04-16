Left Menu

Congress Faces Legal Scrutiny: BJP Accuses Party of Evading Accountability

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan criticized Congress for resisting legal processes in the National Herald case involving Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. Amid nationwide protests by Congress, Kesavan stressed that the rule of law prevails in Modi's India, distinct from the times of Indira Gandhi's Emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 12:19 IST
Congress Faces Legal Scrutiny: BJP Accuses Party of Evading Accountability
BJP Spokesperson CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan on Wednesday accused the Congress party of attempting to evade the law, following the Enforcement Directorate's charges against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. Speaking to ANI, Kesavan emphasized that while the Gandhi family may hold sway in Congress, they remain subject to India's Constitution.

Kesavan criticized the Congress leadership for allegedly trying to undermine legal and governmental agencies, suggesting that their actions indicate a desire to conceal wrongdoing. He asserted that in today's India, led by Prime Minister Modi, transparency and accountability are paramount, a stark contrast to the era of Indira Gandhi's Emergency.

The comments coincided with a series of nationwide protests organized by the Congress Party against the central government and its agencies. In Delhi, the demonstrations saw multiple Congress leaders detained by police as they challenged security barriers near the party's office. The chargesheet against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, filed by the ED, is set for a court hearing on April 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025