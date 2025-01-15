Left Menu

BJP Chief Nadda to Meet Singapore President Amid 60 Years of Diplomatic Ties

BJP's national president J.P. Nadda is set to meet Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam during his state visit to India, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The visit is expected to strengthen bilateral ties and highlight the 'Know BJP' initiative's focus on global engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:52 IST
BJP President JP Nadda (Photo/@JPNadda). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda is scheduled to meet the President of the Republic of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative. This meeting coincides with Shanmugaratnam's state visit to India, a landmark moment celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore.

The 'Know BJP' initiative was launched to foster international understanding of the party's vision and governance strategies. Singapore's President was graciously received at the New Delhi airport by Jitin Prasada, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, underscoring the visit's significance.

During his visit, President Tharman will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan and is slated for discussions with India's President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trip further includes tours of important sites such as the World Skills Centre and Bharat Biotech's vaccine manufacturing plant in Odisha, intending to enhance bilateral relations elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

