BJP Chief Nadda to Meet Singapore President Amid 60 Years of Diplomatic Ties
BJP's national president J.P. Nadda is set to meet Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam during his state visit to India, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The visit is expected to strengthen bilateral ties and highlight the 'Know BJP' initiative's focus on global engagement.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda is scheduled to meet the President of the Republic of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative. This meeting coincides with Shanmugaratnam's state visit to India, a landmark moment celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore.
The 'Know BJP' initiative was launched to foster international understanding of the party's vision and governance strategies. Singapore's President was graciously received at the New Delhi airport by Jitin Prasada, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, underscoring the visit's significance.
During his visit, President Tharman will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan and is slated for discussions with India's President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trip further includes tours of important sites such as the World Skills Centre and Bharat Biotech's vaccine manufacturing plant in Odisha, intending to enhance bilateral relations elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership status.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating Community Heroes: 2025 New Year Honours Recognize Over 30 Indian-Origin Professionals
India Pledges Support for Nurse Facing Death Penalty in Yemen
India Achieves Milestone with Successful Space Docking Mission
India Takes a Giant Leap with First Space Docking Launch
India's Renewable Energy Revolution: Powering Into the Future