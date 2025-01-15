Left Menu

Powering Progress: Rajasthan's Path to Energy Independence by 2027

The Rajasthan government, led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, is targeting energy self-sufficiency by 2027. Aiming to supply farmers with daytime electricity, several agreements were made under the 'Rising Rajasthan' conference to boost the energy sector. Sharma emphasizes consistent monitoring and investor-friendly practices.

Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal Sharma, announced plans for making the state energy self-sufficient by 2027, focusing particularly on providing daytime electricity to farmers. This ambitious target was discussed during a review meeting regarding the Energy Department's commitments made at the 'Rising Rajasthan' conference.

Sharma highlighted that several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed to fortify the state's energy infrastructure, promising a significant boost to the power sector. He stressed the need for timely implementation of these agreements for ensuring a dependable power supply.

Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed officials to meticulously monitor energy projects and create a business-friendly environment for investors. Regular monthly review meetings are mandated, alongside bi-monthly progress reports from the Chief Minister's Office to track the development of these energy agreements.

