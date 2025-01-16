Ireland's Coalition Blueprint: Economic Growth and Social Initiatives

Ireland's central political parties have cemented a coalition agreement with independent lawmakers, ensuring another five-year tenure to uphold their robust economic policies.

The coalition has vowed to sustain budget surpluses, bolster Ireland's sovereign wealth, and invest in public sectors, with an eye towards balanced economic growth.

Plans are underway to enhance housing supply, streamline immigration processes, and boost climate initiatives, alongside foreign policy developments aiming at independent trade dynamics.

