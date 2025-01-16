Left Menu

Recur Club Boosts D2C Growth with Rs 150 Crore Fund

Recur Club, a debt marketplace, has launched a Rs 150 crore fund to support D2C brands in the quick commerce sector. This fund will aid brands in increasing inventory and marketing efforts. Recur Club has already disbursed over Rs 500 crore to D2C businesses, predicting significant market growth by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Recur Club, a prominent debt marketplace for startups and SMEs, has unveiled a substantial Rs 150 crore fund aimed at bolstering D2C (direct to consumer) brands operating within the Quick Commerce sector. This strategic move is designed to provide essential growth and working capital, enabling brands to expand inventory and intensify marketing efforts.

Historically, Recur Club's financial support has exceeded Rs 500 crore over the past three years, accounting for 30% of its comprehensive portfolio and benefiting companies with revenues between Rs 1 crore and Rs 300 crore. The newly announced fund aligns with Recur Club's commitment to nurturing 'Make-in-India' startups, particularly in the burgeoning quick commerce segment of the broader D2C market.

Recur Club CEO and Co-Founder Eklavya Gupta highlighted the anticipated expansion of the Indian quick commerce market, projecting a CAGR of over 25% by 2030. Gupta noted that the D2C sector could surpass USD 60 billion by 2027, marking a pivotal role in this expected growth surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025