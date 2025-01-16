Recur Club Boosts D2C Growth with Rs 150 Crore Fund

Recur Club, a prominent debt marketplace for startups and SMEs, has unveiled a substantial Rs 150 crore fund aimed at bolstering D2C (direct to consumer) brands operating within the Quick Commerce sector. This strategic move is designed to provide essential growth and working capital, enabling brands to expand inventory and intensify marketing efforts.

Historically, Recur Club's financial support has exceeded Rs 500 crore over the past three years, accounting for 30% of its comprehensive portfolio and benefiting companies with revenues between Rs 1 crore and Rs 300 crore. The newly announced fund aligns with Recur Club's commitment to nurturing 'Make-in-India' startups, particularly in the burgeoning quick commerce segment of the broader D2C market.

Recur Club CEO and Co-Founder Eklavya Gupta highlighted the anticipated expansion of the Indian quick commerce market, projecting a CAGR of over 25% by 2030. Gupta noted that the D2C sector could surpass USD 60 billion by 2027, marking a pivotal role in this expected growth surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)