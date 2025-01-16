Left Menu

Jharkhand's Collaborative Path to the 2025 Fiscal Budget

Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore initiated pre-budget consultations to prepare for the 2025-26 fiscal budget. Engaging various departments and society, the consultation seeks diverse inputs, while addressing water resource management and pending grants. The initiative underscores collaborative governance with the Abua' Budget Portal welcoming public contributions.

Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore convened a pre-budget consultation session on Thursday as part of the preparations for the 2025-2026 state fiscal plan. Engaging different governmental departments, the initiative aims to refine budgetary allocations by seeking widespread societal input.

Kishore emphasized the inclusion of society's suggestions in the budgetary process, noting that they have already received around 800 suggestions via a previously launched portal. The meetings began with top departments, including agriculture and urban development, offering constructive insights.

With water resource management as a critical focus, the government plans to innovate on the existing 80% of untapped surface water. Kishore is also set to address pending central grants, which starkly fall short at Rs 4,000 crore out of an anticipated Rs 16,000 crore.

