Drones Strike Key Russian Oil Depot

Ukraine's military reported an attack on a Russian oil depot in the Voronezh region. Three drones were used, resulting in a fire. The depot is said to supply fuel to the Russian military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of military tactics, Ukraine announced it had targeted a Russian oil depot in the Voronezh region, causing a substantial blaze.

The attack was carried out using three drones, the Ukrainian general staff revealed on Telegram. The depot in question is of strategic importance as it supplies fuel to the Russian military forces.

This development highlights the ongoing tensions and strategic maneuvers in the conflict between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

