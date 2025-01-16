Left Menu

Strike on Russian Gunpowder Factory Highlights Growing Conflict

A significant gunpowder factory in Russia's Tambov region was attacked, allegedly by Ukraine, though it has not been officially claimed. The plant's output had surged since the war began. Concurrently, Ukraine hit a Russian oil depot in Voronezh, escalating attacks on military-industrial targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:02 IST
Strike on Russian Gunpowder Factory Highlights Growing Conflict

In a potentially pivotal move, a prominent Russian gunpowder factory in the Tambov region experienced an attack on Thursday. The Ukrainian side has hinted at responsibility but stopped short of an official claim.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, from Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation, the factory is a key supplier of explosive materials for the Russian army. Production there notably increased following the onset of the widespread conflict in Ukraine.

Russian officials have not publicly addressed this incident yet. Meanwhile, Ukraine's military reported a successful operation against the Liskinska oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region using strike drones, resulting in a major fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025