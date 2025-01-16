Strike on Russian Gunpowder Factory Highlights Growing Conflict

In a potentially pivotal move, a prominent Russian gunpowder factory in the Tambov region experienced an attack on Thursday. The Ukrainian side has hinted at responsibility but stopped short of an official claim.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, from Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation, the factory is a key supplier of explosive materials for the Russian army. Production there notably increased following the onset of the widespread conflict in Ukraine.

Russian officials have not publicly addressed this incident yet. Meanwhile, Ukraine's military reported a successful operation against the Liskinska oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region using strike drones, resulting in a major fire.

