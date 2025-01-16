Left Menu

Leadership Shuffle: New CEOs at PNB and Indian Bank

Ashok Chandra and Binod Kumar have been appointed as the new MD and CEOs of Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank, respectively. Chandra, an experienced banker, replaces Atul Kumar Goel at PNB, while Kumar takes over from S L Jain at Indian Bank after beginning his career as a trainee at PNB.

A significant leadership change took place in the Indian banking sector as Ashok Chandra stepped up as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Punjab National Bank (PNB). Chandra, formerly the Executive Director at Canara Bank, replaces Atul Kumar Goel at the helm following an official government notification.

Chandra brings a wealth of experience to PNB, having started his banking career with Corporation Bank in 1991. Throughout his career, he held various prominent positions, including overseeing branches across different regions in India and representing the bank in Dubai's international market.

Meanwhile, Binod Kumar succeeded S L Jain as the MD and CEO of Indian Bank. Kumar's journey began as a management trainee at PNB in 1994, escalating to the role of Executive Director in November 2022. His appointment marks a new chapter for the Chennai-based Indian Bank, enhancing its leadership team capability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

