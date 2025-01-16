Navigating Sanctions: Russian Oil Reaches Shandong

A tanker affected by recent U.S. sanctions has delivered Russian oil at a port in east China's Shandong province, according to shipping data from LSEG Eikon. This marks the first unloading in the region since the sanctions were introduced, sparking industry interest in their enforcement.

The new sanctions come with a grace period, exempting cargoes loaded before January 10 and unloaded before March 12, according to traders. Despite this, the shipping industry is being cautious, halting some shipments as they reassess risks in light of the new measures.

The Aframax tanker, Mermar, managed by Ocean Anemone Shipmanagement, carried 80,000 metric tons of Russian ESPO Blend crude from Kozmino, a move reflecting the complexities imposed by new U.S. sanctions. The crackdown targets vessels like Mermar, part of Russia's shadow fleet evading global restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)