Florida's Political Shakeup: DeSantis Eyes Moody for Senate

In a significant political development, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly poised to appoint the state's Attorney General, Ashley Moody, as the successor to Senator Marco Rubio, according to an Axios report.

This potential appointment comes as Rubio is expected to leave his Senate position to assume the role of the next U.S. Secretary of State. The news marks a notable shift in Florida's political landscape.

The decision underscores DeSantis's influence in shaping the state's leadership and could have lasting implications on Florida's political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)