Left Menu

Florida's Political Shakeup: DeSantis Eyes Moody for Senate

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is reportedly planning to appoint Attorney General Ashley Moody to replace Senator Marco Rubio. Rubio is expected to vacate his Senate seat to assume the role of U.S. Secretary of State. The decision reflects a significant political shift in Florida's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:05 IST
Florida's Political Shakeup: DeSantis Eyes Moody for Senate
Ron DeSantis
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant political development, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly poised to appoint the state's Attorney General, Ashley Moody, as the successor to Senator Marco Rubio, according to an Axios report.

This potential appointment comes as Rubio is expected to leave his Senate position to assume the role of the next U.S. Secretary of State. The news marks a notable shift in Florida's political landscape.

The decision underscores DeSantis's influence in shaping the state's leadership and could have lasting implications on Florida's political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025