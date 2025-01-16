Florida's Political Shakeup: DeSantis Eyes Moody for Senate
Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is reportedly planning to appoint Attorney General Ashley Moody to replace Senator Marco Rubio. Rubio is expected to vacate his Senate seat to assume the role of U.S. Secretary of State. The decision reflects a significant political shift in Florida's leadership.
In a significant political development, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly poised to appoint the state's Attorney General, Ashley Moody, as the successor to Senator Marco Rubio, according to an Axios report.
This potential appointment comes as Rubio is expected to leave his Senate position to assume the role of the next U.S. Secretary of State. The news marks a notable shift in Florida's political landscape.
The decision underscores DeSantis's influence in shaping the state's leadership and could have lasting implications on Florida's political dynamics.
