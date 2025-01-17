Left Menu

Global Market Shifts Amid Economic Data and Fed Speculations

The global market experienced shifts with MSCI's global equities gauge rising while Wall Street faced a downturn. Economic data indicated potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. U.S. Treasury yields and oil prices fell, whereas gold prices surged amid uncertainties, shaping a volatile financial environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 01:54 IST
Global Market Shifts Amid Economic Data and Fed Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Equities worldwide saw fluctuations on Thursday as MSCI's global gauge rose, while Wall Street suffered a downturn. Economic data and comments by Federal Reserve officials suggested potential interest rate cuts, influencing market dynamics amid mixed signals from the U.S. economy.

U.S. retail sales in December increased, albeit below expectations, while unemployment claims rose but remained within healthy labor market levels. Treasury yields fell as Federal Reserve Governor highlighted potential further interest cuts contingent on economic conditions.

Markets reacted to the latest updates, with key indexes dropping after notable gains. Investors are monitoring economic testimonies in Washington and the impending presidential inauguration, which could serve as a major catalyst.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025