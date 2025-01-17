Global Market Shifts Amid Economic Data and Fed Speculations
The global market experienced shifts with MSCI's global equities gauge rising while Wall Street faced a downturn. Economic data indicated potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. U.S. Treasury yields and oil prices fell, whereas gold prices surged amid uncertainties, shaping a volatile financial environment.
Equities worldwide saw fluctuations on Thursday as MSCI's global gauge rose, while Wall Street suffered a downturn. Economic data and comments by Federal Reserve officials suggested potential interest rate cuts, influencing market dynamics amid mixed signals from the U.S. economy.
U.S. retail sales in December increased, albeit below expectations, while unemployment claims rose but remained within healthy labor market levels. Treasury yields fell as Federal Reserve Governor highlighted potential further interest cuts contingent on economic conditions.
Markets reacted to the latest updates, with key indexes dropping after notable gains. Investors are monitoring economic testimonies in Washington and the impending presidential inauguration, which could serve as a major catalyst.
(With inputs from agencies.)
