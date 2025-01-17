Left Menu

Sealdah Court's Awaited Verdict in Shocking Rape and Murder Case

The Sealdah court will announce its verdict on January 18 in the rape and murder of an RG Kar doctor, a case that shocked the nation. The victim's family, determined to seek justice, remains hopeful for a fair judgment. The case has also involved financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:04 IST
Deceased doctor's father (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sealdah court is poised to deliver its verdict on January 18 in the high-profile rape and murder case of an RG Kar doctor. The victim's family continues to seek justice, with the father expressing optimism for a fair outcome, highlighting the damning DNA evidence pointing to multiple accused.

The tragic murder of the trainee doctor initiated a wave of protests after her body was discovered on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room. Civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was subsequently arrested. The family remains unwavering in their pursuit of justice, willing to take the legal battle to any necessary extent.

In a related development last November, the CBI unveiled a chargesheet against Sandip Ghosh and others over financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College. The probe followed orders from the Calcutta High Court. Delays in filing allowed bail for some accused, complicating the judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

