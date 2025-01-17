Murlidhar Mohol Labels Congress as 'Anti-National': Sparks Political Turmoil

In a fierce political confrontation, Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, lambasted the Congress, labeling the party as 'anti-national.' The accusation was a response to controversial remarks by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that the opposition's battle extends beyond the BJP, targeting 'the Indian state itself.'

Addressing the media, Mohol asserted, 'This is the real face of Congress—it emerges repeatedly as anti-national. Whenever Rahul Gandhi travels abroad, he tarnishes the country's image. This is expected from him, and I believe people recognize it.' Earlier, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad castigated Gandhi, accusing him of being influenced by 'Urban Naxal' ideologies and recommended a change of advisors.

In Delhi, BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad reiterated this narrative, emphasizing the Indian state's representation of constitutional and national identity. 'Rahul Gandhi needs to grasp the significance of his words and understand what the Indian state embodies,' Prasad declared, defending the RSS against Gandhi's criticisms, citing their societal contributions and nationalistic ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)