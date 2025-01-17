Left Menu

Powering the Future: Upper Karnali Hydro-Electric Project Set to Transform Energy Landscape

IREDA, in collaboration with SJVN, GMR Energy, and the Nepal Electricity Authority, has finalized an agreement to develop a 900 MW hydropower project in Nepal. Designed to boost regional energy security, this project employs a BOOT model for a 25-year term, aiming for sustainable energy advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned IREDA has formalized a joint venture agreement with SJVN, GMR Energy, and the Nepal Electricity Authority to develop a 900-megawatt hydropower project in Nepal.

The agreement for the Upper Karnali hydro-electric project was finalized in New Delhi, witnessed by senior officials from the involved entities.

This initiative, under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer model with a 25-year project term, aims to enhance regional energy security and promote renewable energy growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

