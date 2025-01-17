Early Morning Blaze at Hyderabad's Dukes Building Contained
A fire erupted at the Dukes building in Hyderabad's Shaikpet locality, leading to an emergency firefighting response. The blaze, starting from the Akash Institute on the second floor, was quickly contained with no injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
A fire erupted at Dukes building in Shaikpet, Hyderabad, during the early hours, prompting an immediate response from local fire departments. The incident took place in the five-story structure housing various occupants, including Reliance Trends and Akash Institute.
Swift action from fire services ensured the blaze was efficiently controlled, rescuing three individuals from the smoke-ridden second floor. Speaking on the situation, Shaik Khaja Karimulla, the District Fire Officer from Rangareddy, detailed how the fire services received an alert and dispatched units from multiple locations to extinguish the fire without causing any casualties.
Despite challenges posed by smoke-filled conditions, firefighters employed advanced techniques to access and clear the building. Officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries occurred, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation, awaiting further details from the authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
