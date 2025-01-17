Delhi Assembly Elections: Abhishek Dutt Confident Amid Kejriwal's Metro Proposal

In the dynamic political landscape of Delhi, Congress candidate Abhishek Dutt exudes confidence ahead of the assembly elections, affirming his extensive groundwork in the Kasturba Nagar constituency. Dutt emphasized his commitment to address critical issues such as sewer systems, water supply, and educational enhancements, ensuring a collective advancement for all residents.

Meanwhile, AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating a 50% concession for students using the Delhi Metro, aimed at alleviating financial pressures on Delhi's student commuters. Kejriwal underscored the necessity for both the Delhi and Central Governments to equally share the resultant financial burden.

The elections, scheduled for February 5, promise an intense electoral battle between AAP, BJP, and Congress, as candidate nominations close on January 17. With AAP already dominating the previous assembly, the 2023 elections will test Congress's resilience and the BJP's strategies amidst AAP's progressive transit proposals for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)