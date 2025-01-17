Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Highlights Role of Naval Civilians in Maritime and Cyber Security

During the 'Year of Naval Civilians' commemoration, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the vital contributions of naval civilians in India's maritime and cyber security. Speaking at the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Singh emphasized that maritime security is pivotal to India's economic wellbeing, and cyber security is an integral part of it.

Addressing the attendees, Singh remarked on the complex nature of contemporary global security challenges. He noted that India's prosperity is intricately linked to maritime security, necessitating the protection of territorial waters and ensuring freedom of navigation. He emphasized the importance of safe sea routes as the country's maritime highways.

Reflecting on the evolving security landscape, Singh pointed out the rising complexity within defence forces due to global tensions, adding that this decade has been marked by volatility and numerous conflicts. Singh recognized the indispensable administrative and technical support provided by civilian staff, crucial for naval innovations and overall defense strength.

The minister stressed on strategic planning and a consultative approach involving all stakeholders, highlighting the significant role naval civilians play in this planning process. He also called for enhanced capabilities, focusing on strengthening both India's defensive and offensive strategies in future.

