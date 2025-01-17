Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Highlights Role of Naval Civilians in Maritime and Cyber Security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the critical role of naval civilians in enhancing India's maritime and cyber security. At the DRDO event, Singh highlighted the increasing global security complexities and stressed the importance of a consultative approach to safeguard India's interests and ensure economic prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:47 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Highlights Role of Naval Civilians in Maritime and Cyber Security
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the 'Year of Naval Civilians' commemoration, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the vital contributions of naval civilians in India's maritime and cyber security. Speaking at the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Singh emphasized that maritime security is pivotal to India's economic wellbeing, and cyber security is an integral part of it.

Addressing the attendees, Singh remarked on the complex nature of contemporary global security challenges. He noted that India's prosperity is intricately linked to maritime security, necessitating the protection of territorial waters and ensuring freedom of navigation. He emphasized the importance of safe sea routes as the country's maritime highways.

Reflecting on the evolving security landscape, Singh pointed out the rising complexity within defence forces due to global tensions, adding that this decade has been marked by volatility and numerous conflicts. Singh recognized the indispensable administrative and technical support provided by civilian staff, crucial for naval innovations and overall defense strength.

The minister stressed on strategic planning and a consultative approach involving all stakeholders, highlighting the significant role naval civilians play in this planning process. He also called for enhanced capabilities, focusing on strengthening both India's defensive and offensive strategies in future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025