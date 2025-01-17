Left Menu

India's Surety Bonds Revolution: Transforming Fintech & Infrastructure

Transjovan Capital, a leading global M&A advisory firm, highlights Surety bonds as the next significant investment opportunity in India's Fintech space. Introduced in 2022, these bonds offer a promising alternative to bank guarantees, crucial for India's infrastructure needs. Currently underpenetrated, Surety bonds have vast growth potential, driven by a robust underwriting ecosystem and technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Transjovan Capital, a prominent global M&A advisory firm, has identified Surety bonds as a burgeoning investment opportunity in India's Fintech sector. Offices spanning New Delhi, Los Angeles, Sydney, and Dubai echo the firm's insights into this promising financial instrument introduced in 2022.

India's robust economic expansion hinges on infrastructure developments with over USD 1.4 trillion earmarked. Traditionally reliant on limited supply bank guarantees, the market is ripe for Surety bonds—issued by insurers and overseen by India's Insurance Regulatory Development Authority.

The growth potential, currently untapped, is propelled by a technologically advanced underwriting landscape spearheaded by crucial industry players like Surety Seven. As a facilitator, Surety Seven's pioneering platform has already powered over INR 3600 crores in bonds, marking the rapid evolution of this vital financial mechanism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

