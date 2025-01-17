Left Menu

Battery Blaze Triggers Mass Evacuation in California

A major fire at Moss Landing Power Plant, a leading battery storage site in California, prompted evacuations and the closure of Highway 1. Owned by Vistra Energy, the plant houses lithium batteries crucial for renewable energy storage. The fire's cause is under investigation.

Updated: 17-01-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:55 IST
In Northern California, a significant fire at one of the world's largest battery storage facilities has led to evacuations and the partial closure of Highway 1. The blaze erupted at the Moss Landing Power Plant, sending up large flames and black smoke.

Approximately 1,500 residents in the Moss Landing and Elkhorn Slough areas were ordered to evacuate. The plant, owned by Texas-based Vistra Energy, stores electricity from renewable sources in tens of thousands of lithium batteries, which pose significant fire risks.

Previous fires at the facility were linked to a fire sprinkler system malfunction. While no cause has been identified for this incident, Vistra ensured safe evacuation and pledged a thorough investigation after containment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

