Battery Blaze Triggers Mass Evacuation in California

In Northern California, a significant fire at one of the world's largest battery storage facilities has led to evacuations and the partial closure of Highway 1. The blaze erupted at the Moss Landing Power Plant, sending up large flames and black smoke.

Approximately 1,500 residents in the Moss Landing and Elkhorn Slough areas were ordered to evacuate. The plant, owned by Texas-based Vistra Energy, stores electricity from renewable sources in tens of thousands of lithium batteries, which pose significant fire risks.

Previous fires at the facility were linked to a fire sprinkler system malfunction. While no cause has been identified for this incident, Vistra ensured safe evacuation and pledged a thorough investigation after containment.

