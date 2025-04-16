Bomb Alert Sparks Evacuation at Paris Court Headquarters
Paris' main court headquarters was evacuated following a bomb alert. The building, a notable skyscraper at Porte de Clichy, experienced partial evacuation. This event comes amid a backdrop of recent attacks on French prisons, adding tension to the situation.
- France
Paris' main court headquarters has been urgently evacuated due to a bomb alert, according to a police source speaking to Reuters on Wednesday.
The building, a prominent skyscraper located along the Paris ring road at Porte de Clichy, was partially cleared out as precautionary measures were taken.
This incident comes in the wake of a series of attacks on French prisons over the past few days, contributing to escalating security concerns across the nation.
