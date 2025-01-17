Missile Exchanges Intensify as Ukraine Strikes Belgorod

Ukraine fired U.S.-made ATACMS missiles into Russia's Belgorod region, the Russian Defence Ministry disclosed on Friday. Moscow responded with a warning of retaliation, though it asserted that all the missiles had been intercepted without causing any casualties or damage.

This marks a continuation of tensions, with Ukraine previously resorting to such weaponry after securing permits from the West. Russia reciprocated by launching its new intermediate-range Oreshnik missile. Over the past week, Russia claimed to have intercepted a significant number of Ukrainian missile strikes, although these figures have not been independently verified.

Meanwhile, Russia announced the capture of eight Ukrainian settlements, including the village of Slovianka, and reported attacks on Ukraine's gas and energy infrastructure. Additionally, the city of Kryvyi Rih witnessed a Russian missile strike that resulted in four deaths, further escalating the regional conflict.

