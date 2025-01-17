Left Menu

Punjab Agri Minister Lays Foundation of Mohali Grain Market Amid Farmers' Protest Concerns

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and MLA Kulwant Singh inaugurated a new grain market in Mohali. Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, Khuddian urged the central government to address the farmers' demands, as the Supreme Court sought medical updates on fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:12 IST
Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Khuddian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and MLA Kulwant Singh laid the foundation for a new grain market in Saneta, Mohali. While speaking to ANI, Minister Khuddian emphasized the importance of proper crop storage to prevent spoilage after harvesting.

The Minister also addressed ongoing farmers' protests, urging the central government to meet the farmers' long-standing demands, as their attempts to reach Delhi have been thwarted. In related developments, the Supreme Court requested comprehensive medical reports on fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal from the Punjab government.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal informed the court of nearby medical facilities and Dallewal's improving health. The court was hearing a contempt petition against Punjab officials for failing to provide medical aid to Dallewal, who has been fasting since November 26. Meanwhile, the court also discussed a petition urging the Centre to adhere to its December 2021 proposal regarding farmers' demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

