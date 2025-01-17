Left Menu

BJP's Bold Promise: Rs 2500 Monthly Aid for Women in Delhi

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari celebrates the party's manifesto pledge to provide Rs 2500 monthly to every woman in Delhi, asserting guaranteed fulfillment of promises if elected. The manifesto also includes plans to extend Ayushman Bharat health coverage to 51 lakh residents as the Delhi Assembly elections approach.

Updated: 17-01-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:19 IST
On Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari voiced his elation following the party's promise of Rs 2500 to every woman in Delhi, as outlined in the election manifesto ahead of the February 5 assembly polls. He assured voters of the BJP's commitment to fulfilling all its guarantees post-election victory in the national capital.

Tiwari highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's affection for Delhi, echoing the financial support women in Maharashtra receive. The announcement by the party's national president regarding the mahila samman scheme further reinforced his confidence that Delhi's women would finally get their true rights, emphasizing that the BJP stands by its words.

Earlier, the BJP unveiled its 'Sankalp Patra,' pledging Rs 2500 monthly to women through the Mahila Samridhi Yojana and promising the continuation of existing welfare schemes in Delhi. Additionally, they committed to implementing Ayushman Bharat for 51 lakh people, ensuring health insurance coverage from the first cabinet meeting should they win the election.

The BJP's manifesto was shaped by extensive feedback from meetings with constituents. The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections will witness a triangular contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress. With AAP dominating the previous elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats, the stakes are high for the February 5 polls, with results to be declared on February 8.

