Left Menu

Capital Infra Trust's Market Debut: A Steady Start for InvIT IPO of 2025

Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust, launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) with a flat market debut. Listed at Rs 99, it saw minimal change. The IPO attracted 2.80 times the subscription rate. Funds raised will repay debt and provide loans for infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust, made its stock market debut, listing at its issue price of Rs 99. This flat debut was consistent on both BSE and NSE, marking the first InvIT IPO of 2025.

The IPO had a price range of Rs 99-100 and was oversubscribed 2.80 times as it closed. The Rs 1,077 crore fresh issue, combined with an Offer For Sale by the sponsor Gawar Construction Ltd, highlighted its funding structure.

Proceeds are earmarked for debt repayment through loans to project SPVs. Gawar Construction, adept in road and highway projects, supports this InvIT's strong foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025