Capital Infra Trust's Market Debut: A Steady Start for InvIT IPO of 2025
Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust, launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) with a flat market debut. Listed at Rs 99, it saw minimal change. The IPO attracted 2.80 times the subscription rate. Funds raised will repay debt and provide loans for infrastructure projects.
Capital Infra Trust, an infrastructure investment trust, made its stock market debut, listing at its issue price of Rs 99. This flat debut was consistent on both BSE and NSE, marking the first InvIT IPO of 2025.
The IPO had a price range of Rs 99-100 and was oversubscribed 2.80 times as it closed. The Rs 1,077 crore fresh issue, combined with an Offer For Sale by the sponsor Gawar Construction Ltd, highlighted its funding structure.
Proceeds are earmarked for debt repayment through loans to project SPVs. Gawar Construction, adept in road and highway projects, supports this InvIT's strong foundation.
