South Korea's Assembly Greenlights Special Counsel Bill Against President Yoon

The South Korean National Assembly approved a special counsel bill to investigate insurrection charges against President Yoon Suk Yeol. This follows intense political debates in the assembly, highlighting ongoing tensions within the nation's government. The bill's approval signifies a critical probe into the president's alleged actions.

Updated: 17-01-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:13 IST
The South Korean National Assembly has taken a decisive step by passing a revised special counsel bill aimed at initiating an investigation into insurrection charges against President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This legislative move was reported by Yonhap news agency on Friday, marking a significant development in the country's political landscape.

The approval comes after heated debates within the assembly, emphasizing the prevailing tensions in South Korea's government and setting the stage for a thorough examination of the president's alleged activities.

