South Korea's Assembly Greenlights Special Counsel Bill Against President Yoon

The South Korean National Assembly has taken a decisive step by passing a revised special counsel bill aimed at initiating an investigation into insurrection charges against President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This legislative move was reported by Yonhap news agency on Friday, marking a significant development in the country's political landscape.

The approval comes after heated debates within the assembly, emphasizing the prevailing tensions in South Korea's government and setting the stage for a thorough examination of the president's alleged activities.

