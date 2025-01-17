India's Global FinTech Leap: GIFT City's New Milestone
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the GIFT International FinTech Institute in Gandhinagar, promoting India's leadership in fintech innovation. This initiative aligns with PM Modi's vision of digitized financial activities in India, inspired by previous successes in UPI and digital currency, fostering growth and opportunities for entrepreneurs.
On Friday, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the GIFT International FinTech Institute and International Hub in Gandhinagar, marking a significant stride in the state's fintech aspirations. Highlighting the launch, CM Patel linked it to the celebrations around National Startup Day, emphasizing its pivotal role in encouraging fintech startups at GIFT City.
Reflecting on a decade marked by a fintech revolution under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Patel spoke about the transformative role of fintech in easing daily life and driving social changes across India. He cited India's global achievements, such as the UPI digital currency, showcasing India's rising fintech identity.
Patel pointed to affordable data, robust banking, and unique innovations as key elements positioning India as a fintech leader. He praised GIFT City as a realization of PM Modi's vision, noting its international financial services center and successful ventures, promising to further Gujarat's growth and offer young entrepreneurs new opportunities.
