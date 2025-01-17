Left Menu

India's Global FinTech Leap: GIFT City's New Milestone

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the GIFT International FinTech Institute in Gandhinagar, promoting India's leadership in fintech innovation. This initiative aligns with PM Modi's vision of digitized financial activities in India, inspired by previous successes in UPI and digital currency, fostering growth and opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:40 IST
India's Global FinTech Leap: GIFT City's New Milestone
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the GIFT International FinTech Institute and International Hub in Gandhinagar, marking a significant stride in the state's fintech aspirations. Highlighting the launch, CM Patel linked it to the celebrations around National Startup Day, emphasizing its pivotal role in encouraging fintech startups at GIFT City.

Reflecting on a decade marked by a fintech revolution under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Patel spoke about the transformative role of fintech in easing daily life and driving social changes across India. He cited India's global achievements, such as the UPI digital currency, showcasing India's rising fintech identity.

Patel pointed to affordable data, robust banking, and unique innovations as key elements positioning India as a fintech leader. He praised GIFT City as a realization of PM Modi's vision, noting its international financial services center and successful ventures, promising to further Gujarat's growth and offer young entrepreneurs new opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025