WazirX Recovers First Tranche of Stolen Assets in Largest Indian Crypto Heist

Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX announced on Friday that it has successfully frozen approximately USD 3 million worth of assets that were stolen during last year's cyberattack. The company expressed its determination to recover the funds fully, committing to leave no stone unturned in maximizing recoveries.

In a statement, WazirX Founder Nischal Shetty detailed the ongoing recovery efforts, outlining collaborations with law enforcement agencies, forensic experts, and investigating authorities. These efforts coincide with restructuring proceedings at the platform's parent company, Zettai.

The cyberattack in July 2024 resulted in over USD 230 million being stolen, marking it India's largest crypto heist. The incident prompted a comprehensive review of security measures. WazirX is actively pursuing both technical and legal avenues to ensure the recovery of funds for affected users.

(With inputs from agencies.)