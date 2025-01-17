Left Menu

Budget Session: Key Highlights and Anticipations

The budget session of Parliament will start on January 31 and end on April 4. Key events include the President's address, presentation of the union budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and a report submission by the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Updated: 17-01-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:20 IST
Parliament building (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The upcoming budget session of Parliament is set to commence on January 31, running through to April 4. This crucial period will see the presentation of the union budget on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. President Droupadi Murmu will deliver an address to a joint sitting of both houses on the session's opening day.

After beginning, Parliament will take an inter-session break from February 14, resuming proceedings on March 10. The session also promises significant developments beyond the budget, with the Prime Minister slated to respond to the debate on the motion of thanks for the President's Address. Additionally, the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is anticipated to submit its report, having received an extension during the winter session.

Attention is also focused on the Joint Parliamentary Committee tasked with exploring 'One Nation One Election,' which was initially expected to present its findings in the last week of the budget session. However, there is a rising demand for an extension of its term after its inaugural meeting took place earlier this month. The previous winter session concluded with tensions as BJP and opposition members filed complaints against each other following contentious protests in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

