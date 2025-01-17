TMC Leader Calls for Death Penalty in RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

As Sealdah Court gears up to deliver its verdict in the RG Kar rape-murder case, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has taken a firm stand, advocating for the death penalty for the accused.

According to Ghosh, the individual, apprehended by both the West Bengal Police and the CBI, is deserving of this severe punishment. He questioned the Communist Party of India-Marxist's intentions, suggesting they were sowing confusion at a critical moment in the trial. The case involves the heinous rape and murder of a trainee doctor on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College, an event that spurred nationwide protests and calls for justice.

Scheduled for January 18, the court's upcoming judgment has captivated the public, amidst broader investigations of financial irregularities within the hospital. Last November, the CBI's chargesheet implicated several figures, including Sandip Ghosh, in these malpractices, linking the corruption probe to the murder case. Polygraph tests were also part of the investigation. Bail was granted to Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal due to a delay in filing the chargesheet.

