Reddy Condemns Gandhi's 'Fighting Indian State' Remarks

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized Rahul Gandhi for remarks on fighting the Indian State, accusing Gandhi of undermining the Constitution. Gandhi claimed Congress is battling not just BJP but also the Indian State itself, questioning institutional integrity and media freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:07 IST
Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has issued a strong condemnation of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi following his controversial remarks about 'fighting the Indian State'. Reddy accused Gandhi of challenging India's core constitutional values.

Addressing reporters on Friday, Reddy stated, "Rahul Gandhi indicates a contradiction by speaking on the Constitution while simultaneously opposing it. His remarks against India and its Constitution are unacceptable and condemned."

Meanwhile, Gandhi, during the inauguration of 'Indira Bhawan', stressed the Congress's struggle not only with the BJP but the Indian State as a whole, arguing that institutions have been compromised and questioning the media's independence and fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

