Redefining Secure Access: Aurm and Jupiter Money Forge Strategic Alliance

Bangalore, 17 Jan 2025: Aurm, a pioneer in bank locker innovations, and Jupiter Money, India's largest financial wellness platform, have announced a strategic partnership to expand financial service access for Aurm customers.

This collaboration leverages Aurm's cutting-edge locker systems installed in gated communities, which provide next-generation security, alongside Jupiter's advanced digital financial tools. This initiative aims to revolutionize asset management experiences by offering innovative banking solutions.

One unique offering of this partnership is the 10% discount on Aurm's locker services available to users of the Edge CSB Bank RuPay Credit Card, showcased exclusively on Jupiter. With lifetime-free credit cards and attractive cashback rewards, the partnership signifies a forward leap in an industry traditionally bogged down by conventional methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)