Left Menu

Redefining Secure Access: Aurm and Jupiter Money Forge Strategic Alliance

Aurm and Jupiter Money have announced a strategic partnership to enhance financial services for Aurm customers. By integrating Jupiter's financial tools with Aurm's advanced locker technology, the collaboration aims to provide secure, accessible, and affordable asset management. The partnership introduces 24/7 access and exclusive benefits for credit card users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore, 17 Jan 2025: Aurm, a pioneer in bank locker innovations, and Jupiter Money, India's largest financial wellness platform, have announced a strategic partnership to expand financial service access for Aurm customers.

This collaboration leverages Aurm's cutting-edge locker systems installed in gated communities, which provide next-generation security, alongside Jupiter's advanced digital financial tools. This initiative aims to revolutionize asset management experiences by offering innovative banking solutions.

One unique offering of this partnership is the 10% discount on Aurm's locker services available to users of the Edge CSB Bank RuPay Credit Card, showcased exclusively on Jupiter. With lifetime-free credit cards and attractive cashback rewards, the partnership signifies a forward leap in an industry traditionally bogged down by conventional methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025