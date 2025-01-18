Redefining Secure Access: Aurm and Jupiter Money Forge Strategic Alliance
Aurm and Jupiter Money have announced a strategic partnership to enhance financial services for Aurm customers. By integrating Jupiter's financial tools with Aurm's advanced locker technology, the collaboration aims to provide secure, accessible, and affordable asset management. The partnership introduces 24/7 access and exclusive benefits for credit card users.
Bangalore, 17 Jan 2025: Aurm, a pioneer in bank locker innovations, and Jupiter Money, India's largest financial wellness platform, have announced a strategic partnership to expand financial service access for Aurm customers.
This collaboration leverages Aurm's cutting-edge locker systems installed in gated communities, which provide next-generation security, alongside Jupiter's advanced digital financial tools. This initiative aims to revolutionize asset management experiences by offering innovative banking solutions.
One unique offering of this partnership is the 10% discount on Aurm's locker services available to users of the Edge CSB Bank RuPay Credit Card, showcased exclusively on Jupiter. With lifetime-free credit cards and attractive cashback rewards, the partnership signifies a forward leap in an industry traditionally bogged down by conventional methods.
