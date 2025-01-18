Bangladeshi Fugitive's Two-Decade Long India Stay Ends in Pune Arrest

In a significant enforcement action, Pune city police have apprehended a 34-year-old Bangladeshi national, Ehsan Hafiz Shaikh, who allegedly lived illegally in India for the past two decades. He was detained at Pune's Maharshi Nagar area following a First Information Report (FIR) lodged at Swargate police station.

Authorities were alerted to Shaikh's illegal residence by Patit Pavan Sanghatna activists. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Shaikh was originally from the Mymensingh district of Bangladesh. Further probing revealed contacts to his relatives in Bangladesh on his phone.

The FIR accuses Shaikh of entering India illegally in 2004 through border crossings. Accusations include forgery, as he reportedly used a fraudulent birth certificate from Kolkata to secure an Indian passport. Upon searching his residence, police found a trove of fake identification, including multiple Aadhaar cards and driving licenses, along with currencies from several countries. Shaikh has been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Passport Act, and Foreigners Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)