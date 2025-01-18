Boosting Karnataka's Agriculture: Chouhan Discusses Key Developments

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a significant meeting with Karnataka Agriculture Minister Chaluvaryaswamy to deliberate on the advancement of the state's agricultural sector on Saturday. The discussion, attended by Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge and other senior officials, was centered on expanding central support for agricultural initiatives.

Following the meeting, Chouhan told ANI that Karnataka had requested additional central funding for agricultural mechanization schemes, which include subsidies for farmers. With more than 4 lakh houses already allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Karnataka is set to receive 7.5 lakh houses this fiscal year. Chouhan assured that previous funds should be utilized before additional resources are provided, acknowledging requests for more staff under the ATMA scheme.

Priyank Kharge highlighted the state's suggestions for updating the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act rules, citing their decade-long tenure. Requests for technical corrections to the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana were also discussed. Minister Chouhan, set to engage with BJP workers and farmers in Shivamogga, will inaugurate an agricultural startup exhibition and attend an areca nut growers' convention as part of his visit.

Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra Yediyurappa warmly welcomed Chouhan, praising his transformative impact on farmers' welfare and rural development. The visit aims to foster innovation and growth in Karnataka's agriculture sector through Chouhan's leadership and insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)