Left Menu

Boosting Karnataka's Agriculture: Chouhan Discusses Key Developments

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan engaged with Karnataka's leadership to discuss enhanced funding for mechanization and staff expansion in agricultural schemes. The meeting highlighted Karnataka's progress under various central schemes, with further plans to innovate and develop the state's agricultural and rural sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:28 IST
Boosting Karnataka's Agriculture: Chouhan Discusses Key Developments
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds discussion with Karnataka Ministers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a significant meeting with Karnataka Agriculture Minister Chaluvaryaswamy to deliberate on the advancement of the state's agricultural sector on Saturday. The discussion, attended by Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge and other senior officials, was centered on expanding central support for agricultural initiatives.

Following the meeting, Chouhan told ANI that Karnataka had requested additional central funding for agricultural mechanization schemes, which include subsidies for farmers. With more than 4 lakh houses already allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Karnataka is set to receive 7.5 lakh houses this fiscal year. Chouhan assured that previous funds should be utilized before additional resources are provided, acknowledging requests for more staff under the ATMA scheme.

Priyank Kharge highlighted the state's suggestions for updating the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act rules, citing their decade-long tenure. Requests for technical corrections to the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana were also discussed. Minister Chouhan, set to engage with BJP workers and farmers in Shivamogga, will inaugurate an agricultural startup exhibition and attend an areca nut growers' convention as part of his visit.

Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra Yediyurappa warmly welcomed Chouhan, praising his transformative impact on farmers' welfare and rural development. The visit aims to foster innovation and growth in Karnataka's agriculture sector through Chouhan's leadership and insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025