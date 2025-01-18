Left Menu

Alarming Reality: AIIMS Patient Struggles Highlighted Amid Government Claims

Rahul Gandhi's viral video claims impoverished patients endure harsh conditions outside AIIMS Delhi. In response, AIIMS clarifies its expansive services, addressing concerns over patient care and highlighting operational improvements. The institute stresses efforts to accommodate patients through expansion, 24/7 facilities, and temporary shelters for those awaiting registration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 12:53 IST
Professor in charge of media, AIIMS Delhi, Dr Rima Dada (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi recently posted a video on the social media platform X, claiming that destitute patients and their families are suffering outside AIIMS Delhi. The video alleges these individuals endure the cold, filth, and hunger without basic necessities, calling out the Central and Delhi governments for inaction.

In response, AIIMS Delhi spokesperson Dr. Rima Dada emphasized the institution's commitment to providing high-quality healthcare to its thousands of daily visitors. Dr. Dada clarified that the video does not confirm if all the individuals shown are affiliated with AIIMS Delhi, highlighting the hospital's ongoing efforts to enhance its facilities and manage patient volume effectively.

Dr. Dada outlined various initiatives to improve patient experiences, including the establishment of multiple 'Vishram Sadans' for attendant accommodation, expanding diagnostic services, and implementing smart cards to streamline processes. AIIMS also provides a temporary shelter named 'Aashrey' for patients awaiting registration, ensuring they receive necessary food, bedding, and priority care. These steps demonstrate AIIMS's dedication to addressing patient needs amid challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

