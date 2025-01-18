Mumbai Police Probed to Solve Saif Ali Khan's Attack Mystery
Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar lauded Mumbai Police for their efforts in resolving actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident. Shelar emphasized Mumbai's safety, shared updates on the investigation, and expressed hopes for Khan's recovery. The actor, injured during a confrontation with an intruder, is in stable condition post-surgery.
Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar hailed the efforts of Mumbai Police in investigating the recent attack on popular actor Saif Ali Khan. Addressing the media, Shelar noted, "Mumbai continues to be one of the safest megacities globally. The Mumbai Police have a commendable history, ensuring areas like Bandra remain secure."
Shelar assured that the authorities are diligently working on the case, with several teams formed to unearth the incident's roots. "The capture of the culprit is paramount. I've communicated this urgency to senior police officials," he emphasized, adding that he wishes for a swift recovery for Khan.
The shocking attack left Khan with severe injuries following an altercation with an intruder in his home. The 51-year-old actor underwent a successful surgery at Lilavati Hospital, where a 2.5-inch blade was removed. Currently, Khan is stable. The Mumbai Police's extensive probe involves analyzing CCTV footage and interrogating over 30 people, including staff present that fateful night.
No underworld gang behind knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan: Maharashtra minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam.