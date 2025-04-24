Tragedy Strikes Nantes High School: Fatal Stabbing Incident
A tragic stabbing at a high school in Nantes, France, resulted in the death of one student and injuries to three others. The 15-year-old attacker was subdued by teachers before police arrived. Authorities reported no signs of a terrorist motive in the incident.
A tragic incident unfolded at a high school in Nantes, western France, where one student was killed and three others were injured in a stabbing on Thursday.
According to a police spokesperson, the attack does not appear to have been motivated by terrorism. The alleged attacker, a 15-year-old student, was quickly subdued by teachers before the arrival of law enforcement.
This shocking event has sent ripples throughout the community as authorities continue to investigate the motives behind the attack.
