Arecanut Controversy: Karnataka Minister Challenges WHO Guidelines

Karnataka's Rural Development Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, has called on the central government to publicly reject the World Health Organization's classification of arecanut as a cancer-causing substance. While emphasizing the need to protect farmers' interests, Bangarappa urged authorities to announce that arecanut is not harmful to health.

The minister criticized the BJP-led convention in Shivamogga for arecanut growers, labeling it as a publicity stunt. Scheduled to be attended by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, it raises questions about unfulfilled promises, including the establishment of a 500-crore research center—a commitment made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah a decade ago.

Simultaneously, Chouhan engaged with Karnataka Agriculture Minister Chaluvaryaswamy and other state officials to discuss advancements in the agricultural sector. In response to the state's requests for more central funds for mechanization and other schemes, Chouhan reiterated the importance of utilizing previously allocated budgets while promising additional financial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)