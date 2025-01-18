Gujarat's eNAM Portal Revolutionizes Agriculture with Digital Trading

The National Agriculture Market (eNAM) portal, initiated in 2016 by the Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to empower Indian farmers by enabling online sales for agricultural produce. This initiative promises better pricing and increased income for farmers, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office revealed.

In an exemplary move under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has integrated more than 8 lakh farmers with the eNAM portal, creating a digital connection with 144 mandis across the state. To date, the platform has facilitated the sale of over 2.64 crore quintals of produce, valued at Rs 10,535.91 crore.

Farmers like Parbatbhai Govindbhai Patat from the Una Market Committee are now experiencing improved processes and higher prices, seeing an income boost of 5-7% through the eNAM platform. Similarly, farmer Hareshbhai M Ghodasara reports a 15-20% income increase by trading online instead of relying on traditional markets.

The platform has swiftly captured national attention, with 8,87,420 users in Gujarat, including farmers, traders, and other stakeholders, embracing its potential. By seamlessly connecting rural producers with national market prices, the initiative closes the traditional market gap and strengthens India's agriculture sector.

eNAM, powered by the Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium and the Ministry of Agriculture, sets out to consolidate APMC mandis into a nationwide trading platform. It aims for transparency and fairness through quality-based auctions and leverages technology for timely payments, thereby financially empowering Gujarat's agriculture sector.

