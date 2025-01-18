Left Menu

Maha Kumbh: A Spiritual Confluence Celebrating Indian Heritage

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights the Maha Kumbh as a celebration of Indian culture. Dipping at Triveni Sangam, he praises the event's spiritual and cultural significance. Singh acknowledges Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for managing the world's largest gathering, marking a melange of faith, science, and unity in diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:47 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, after participating in the world's largest spiritual gathering at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, described the event as a grand celebration of Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma. Associating it with an ancient Vedic astronomical event, Singh expressed his sense of fulfillment after taking a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Singh commended Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the successful organization of this massive event, praising his efficient management skills in facilitating a gathering that bridges spiritual, scientific, and social aspects. The Defence Minister, accompanied by BJP leaders including MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, also performed ritualistic puja at the confluence.

The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26, continues to attract both Indian and international devotees. This spiritual assembly is marked by diverse participation, embodying a unification beyond societal divisions. Key dates for bathing rituals include January 29, February 3, February 12, and February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

